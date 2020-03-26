India’s day two of coronavirus lockdown ends with a total tally of 694 cases

India’s 1.3 billion citizens, who make up nearly one-fifth of the world’s total population and is world's second most populous country, entered day two of a 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the mammoth lockdown in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases. The tally now stands at 694, with 16 deaths. As many as 44 people have been cured.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, India has taken unprecedented steps to shut its borders, cancel visas and ban passengers from certain countries from entering Indian airspace.

Around the world, coronavirus has wreaked a bigger havoc — by claiming 22,000 lives.

Europe remains at the epicentre of the pandemic. Italy is the worst affected country in the world in terms of deaths. The virus has killed almost 7,000 people there over the past month.

On Tuesday, the death toll jumped by 514 in a single day in Spain and other European countries also reported sharp increases.

Germany has over 39,000 active cases.

The United States has reported 1,046 deaths and nearly 70,000 infections.

Talking of West Asia, Iran is the hotspot with over 29,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organisation has warned the economic downturn and job losses caused by the pandemic is likely to be worse than the 2008 recession.