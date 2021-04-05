India's daily Covid-19 cases crosses over 1 lakh mark, first time since pandemic began

India breached the critical mark of 1-lakh Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic has begun in 2019.

The country has reported 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



India's total cases are now at 1,25,89,067. Total recoveries at 1,16,82,136; active cases are 7,41,830 and the death toll has climbed to 1,65,101.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit-state with over 30 lakh total infections logged since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state saw the biggest-ever spike in cases with 57,074 fresh infections.



With this, the second wave of the pandemic in India, which started just around 52 days ago, has already seen a higher peak in cases than the first wave.



Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,196,109 and 2,851,973, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in second place with 12,953,597 cases and 331,433 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,392,260), France (4,802,545), Russia (4,520,879), the UK (4,371,393), Italy (3,650,247), Turkey (3,445,052), Spain (3,300,965), Germany (2,886,029), Colombia (2,437,197), Poland (2,415,584), Argentina (2,383,537) and Mexico (2,247,357), the CSSE figures showed.

