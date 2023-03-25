India: Covid cases reach highest in 146 days, over 1,500 fresh infections recorded

Latest Data from the health ministry has stated that India recorded more than 1,500 new cases of Covid, the highest figure in 146 days. According to the statistics, there were 1,590 new Covid infections logged, whereas 910 recoveries were noted over the course of the previous 24 hours. There are now 8,601 active cases in India.

The number of fatalities increased to 5,30,824 with the addition of six more deaths, three of which were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. The weekly positivity was 1.23 per cent and the daily positivity was 1.33 per cent for the same time period. The total number of Covid cases in India has increased to 4,47,02,257, with active cases making up 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, as reported by PTI.

The data revealed that the national Covid recovery rate was 98.79 per cent, with recoveries reaching 4,41,62,832. The reported case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

The health ministry also reported that 220.65 crore vaccination doses have already been administered.

On March 22, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the recent rise in Covid cases and urged increased lab monitoring and genome sequencing. As per the Press Trust of India, PM Modi emphasised the importance of adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and personal hygiene norms.

(With inputs rom agencies)