India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpasses 154,800,000

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that India innoculated more than 2,600,000 vaccine doses till 8 pm on Friday, taking the cumulative vaccine coverage to more than 15.48 crore doses.

"The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.48 crore mark. The country has administered more than 26 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today," read the press release by the Union Ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 154,854,096 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 9,410,892 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 6,240,077 HCWs who have taken the second dose. Adding to the count, 12,548,925 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered their dose and 68,11,824 FLWs were administered their second dose.

Further, 52,653,077 citizens between 45-60 years were innoculated with their first dose and 3,759,948 citizens between 45-60 were innoculated with their second dose. Mounting ahead, 52,351,313 people above 60 years were given their first jab and 11,078,040 people above 60 years were given their second jab.

Total 2,608,948 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 105th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 1,477,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,131,639 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Also, the vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years is going to commence from tomorrow in various parts of the country.