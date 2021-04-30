Indian states delay vaccination drive due to vaccine shortage

Several Indian states have said that they can not start the nationwide coronavirus inoculation drive within their territories due to shortage of vaccines. The nationwide drive is due to start on May 1. New infections in India surged to another daily record.

India reported 386,452 news cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

However, medical experts believe actual COVID-19 numbers may be five to 10 times greater than the official tally.

Only about 9% of India's 1.4 billion people have received a vaccine dose since January.

Innoculation centres in Mumbai, the capital of the western state of Maharashtra will be shut for three days starting Friday because of vaccine shortage.

In the southern state of Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, state health minister said Karnataka's vaccination drive for adults will not begin on May 1.

Punjab and Madhya Pradesh state also said they will not be able to commence the vaccination drive due to the unavailability of doses.

In Gujarat, officials said vaccination for the 18-45 age group is expected to start in a fortnight, as the state expects to receive vaccines by then.

Officials in the eastern state of Odisha said they hoped to start vaccinations on Monday if vaccine stocks arrive.

World aid has started arriving in India as it struggles to combat what has been described as a humanitarian disaster.

