India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 6 million-mark; recoveries reach 5.3 mn

India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 6,400,000 million-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 5.3 million pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 6,394,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday.

The total recoveries have surged to 5,352,078. There are 942,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past the 5 million on September 16 and crossed 6 million on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 76,717,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 1, with 1,097,947 samples being tested on Thursday.