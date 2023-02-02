ugc_banner

India's Cochin shipyard commences construction process for 2 ships for Germany

Chennai, Tamil NaduWritten By: Sidharth MPUpdated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

These Ice Class Vessels (built to help navigate through sea ice) are designed by Groot Ship Design Netherlands, with detailed engineering being carried out by CSL 

The ceremonial 'steel cutting' was performed for two 7000-ton vessels being built by India's government-run Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), for a German firm. 

Steel cutting is the first tangible step of the shipbuilding process, where the shipbuilder and customer press the start button of a laser cutter that cuts that steel sheet that ends up on the vessel's hull. 

CSL is building eight multi-purpose vessels for HS Schiffarts group and this also marks the foray of the Indian shipbuilder into the European Shortsea shipping market, where similar vessels play a crucial logistics role between the North Sea and the Mediterranean sea. 

Measuring 110 meters in length, and 16.5 meters in breadth, with a carrying capacity of 7,000tons, each of these vessels will be arranged and equipped for ferrying heavy cargo such as steel coils, containers, timber, paper, coal, grain and other goods worldwide service trade. 

These Ice Class Vessels (built to help navigate through sea ice) are designed by Groot Ship Design Netherlands, with detailed engineering being carried out by CSL. 

The vessels will be built under DNV Classification (safety, quality standards) under the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements. 

