India's birthday gift to Bangladesh PM: Rare footage of father's 1972 India visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on her birthday while Indian envoy Riva Ganguly Das personally handed her a rare footage of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 1972 India visit.

Immediately after his country's independence in 1971 from Pakistan after a bloody war, Bangladesh's father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited India in March of 1972 and during the visit, Indo Bangla treaty of friendship, cooperation and peace was signed.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his letter lauded PM Hasina's policies, saying, "Please accept my warm wishes and hearty congratulations on your birthday."

"Your visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive," he added.

Ties between the two countries have seen fast-paced and positive developments in last few years -- as the two leaders have termed the phase of friendship as "shonali adhyay" or "Golden Age".

India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission will virtually meet on Tuesday with Bangladesh represented by its foreign minister A K Abdul Momen and India by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.