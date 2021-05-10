India's average daily vaccination dips amid COVID-19 second wave

India's second wave continues to kill even after a month as new daily infections remain well over 300,000.

India's total pandemic caseload has crossed 22 million and in the last 24 hours, India reported more than 360,000 new cases which a dip from the previous day when daily infections had crossed the 400,000-mark but it's hardly any relief.

Amid the second wave, testing has also gone down. On Sunday, India conducted 1.47 million tests which is the lowest this month. The daily average earlier was 1.7 million tests, so the dip in cases could be a result of fewer tests.

India now has more than 3.7 million active cases and more than 18 million people have recovered. Daily deaths have crossed the 4,000-mark.

India's total fatalities are now close to 250,000 and as for vaccination, the progress is slow.

Ten days ago India had opened its vaccination drive to all adults but so far not even three per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated with less than 10 per cent getting the first shot.

India has a huge population to cover with more than 1.3 billion people which is why India must move faster. The problem is India does not have enough vaccines.

In April, India was administering 3.5 million shots per day which was the peak. Last week, the daily average dropped to 1.9 million shots.

In short, between April 6 and May 6, daily inoculations in India dropped by 38 per cent.

Over the weekend, the central government said states will get more than five million doses in the next three days but with these numbers, India is barely scratching the surface.