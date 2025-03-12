India saw a seven per cent decline in PM2.5 levels in 2024, but six of the world's ten most polluted cities were still in the country, according to the IQAir 2024 World Air Quality Report.

India's annual PM2.5 average fell to 50.6 ug/m3 from 54.4 ug/m3 in 2023, yet it remained the fifth most polluted country globally.

New Delhi continued to record extreme pollution, with an annual PM2.5 average of 91.6 ug/ m3 in 2024, almost unchanged from 92.7 ug/m3 in 2023.

Severe pollution episodes persisted, especially in northern states, with Baddi in Himachal Pradesh recording a January PM2.5 average of 165 ug/m3 (2024).

October saw air quality worsen in Manipur, while November witnessed extreme pollution in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to stubble burning, which contributed 60 per cent of PM2.5 levels during peak periods.

"Air pollution remains a significant health burden in India, reducing life expectancy by an estimated 5.2 years. Severe pollution episodes persisted in 2024, particularly in northern states," the report stated.

The report found that 35 per cent of Indian cities recorded PM2.5 levels, exceeding WHO guidelines by over ten times. The major sources of pollution include vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, construction dust, and crop burning. While vehicular emissions remain a key driver in urban centers, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana continues to push pollution levels to hazardous levels each winter.

"Seasonal agricultural practices, particularly the burning of crop residues in states like Punjab and Haryana, further deteriorate air quality during winter months. Industrial emissions and construction activities also contribute significantly to pollution levels," the report mentioned.Despite governmental measures, such as the National Clean Air Programme aiming to reduce pollution levels, challenges persist due to inconsistent policy implementation and inadequate infrastructure, the report noted.

In October 2024, the Supreme Court of India reaffirmed that breathing clean air is a fundamental right, ordering Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to take stronger measures against pollution. However, in a November hearing, the Court sharply criticised Delhi officials for "serious lapses" in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a multi-stage strategy for reducing pollution on hazardous air quality days.

The IQAir report warned that air pollution remains the greatest environmental threat to human health, with 99 per cent of the global population living in areas that fail to meet WHO air quality standards.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 8.1 million deaths in 2021 were linked to air pollution, with 58 per cent attributed to PM2.5 exposure. The United Nations has declared clean air a universal human right, highlighting the urgent need for stronger policies and enforcement to tackle India's air pollution crisis.

