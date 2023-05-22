Indians rush to jewellery stores, petrol pumps after 2,000 note withdrawal

The withdrawal of INR 2,000 currency notes from circulation may actually boost India’s economy temporarily. As per economists, consumers in India might use 2,000 notes towards snapping up costly products such as jewellery and real estate in order to quickly get rid of them.

People might also resort to buying other household items like Air Conditioners and refrigerators. Ankita Pathak, an economist at DSP Investment Managers, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It is expected to help growth a bit because consumption is expected to go up." Panic buying already visible among customers Earlier, the Times of India reported that the demonetisation of 2,000 currency notes has prompted panic buying among Indian customers. Customers even complained that store owners were quoting higher prices for gold when paid with 2,000 notes. However, it must be noted that high-value cash transactions will attract the attention of tax authorities as pan card details are mandatorily registered with the sellers.

Gnansekharan Thiagrajan, director at Commtrendz Research, said, “There is some knee-jerk reaction here. When cash is involved, one of the things you use it for is to buy gold. Definitely, it will push up demand for now and it may make up for the lost demand during Akshay Tritiya when prices reached a peak. It will be a gradual increase in demand as there is time to exchange notes." People also rushing to petrol pumps The usage of Rs 2,000 notes for cash purchases of fuel at petrol pumps has significantly increased to nearly 90 per cent of daily sales. This surge occurred as buyers hurried to utilize the withdrawn currency notes.

Prior to the unexpected announcement of the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, cash sales at petrol pumps accounted for only 10 per cent. However, after the announcement, customers began using the withdrawn note for smaller purchases of Rs 100 or Rs 200, anticipating that petrol pumps would provide change. 10.8 per cent of notes removed from circulation The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that citizens have until September 30 to deposit or exchange 2,000 rupee notes as part of a "clean note policy." The decision aims to manage the country's currency effectively. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated this stance, stating that there has always been reluctance in accepting 2,000 rupee notes, which may have increased further following the notification.