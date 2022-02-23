Indians arrive in Air India flight from Ukraine

An Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday night.

The flight AI 1946 comprised mostly of students. The Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier asked students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions in the region after President Putin said his regime would recognise two areas in eastern Ukraine escalating tensions with the West.

There were at least 240 Indians onboard the flight. Air India had announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

The students who were mostly studying medicine landed at Delhi airport. They were received by their parents after an anxious wait at the arrival lounge.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan in a tweet said Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi.

(With inputs from Agencies)