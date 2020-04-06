Indian zoos on high alert after tiger tests positive for coronavirus in US

The Central Zoo Authority on Monday asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to all states and Union territories, CZA Member Secretary SP Yadav said, "The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

"Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on a 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms," it said.

The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret, and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases are sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.