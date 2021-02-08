Indian Twitter beats Alice's Wonderland. Here's how

A new connotation to the abbreviation FDI has recently been devised in India -- from Foreign Direct Investment, it has become Foreign Destructive Ideology.

And this India has been receiving a lot -- of late. At least this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion as he addressed the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of India's Parliament.

He took a direct aim at foreign forces attempting to influence India, and the 'foreign destructive ideology' being deployed to harm the country. He said that Indians must safeguard themselves from it.

The prime minister's remarks come in the backdrop of the farmer protests, just days after the 'Greta leaks'.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg recently shared a document on her Twitter profile, a tool-kit rather and a very detailed one.

It was for people across the world on how to contribute to undermine the farm laws passed by the Indian Parliament.

Some say the fact that the prime minister himself had to raise it should be a cause of worry. The statement also comes after reports -- that Pakistan is trying to hijack the farmer protests on the social media. Mostly on Twitter.

The Government of India has identified at least 1,178 Twitter accounts. These accounts are allegedly amplifying misinformation about the farmer protests.

The list comprises accounts belonging to Khalistani sympathisers operating on Pakistani soil. It also includes automated chatbots that are pushing their agenda.

The government says these accounts are a threat to public order, and has asked Twitter to block them.

Last we checked, Twitter was yet to to comply with the government order. A Twitter spokesperson has issued a statement saying, "If the content violates Twitter's rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction but not in violation of Twitter rules, we may withold access to the content in the location only."

And that's only a part of the Twitter story. Here's the second one -- this one is about the tweets that support India and the government's stand.

The government of the state of Maharashtra wants to investigate such tweets.

This state is led by a party called the Shiv Sena which also happens to be a former ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Now, the Shiv Sena government in Maharasthra wants to investigate if Indian celebrities were under pressure to tweet in favour of the Indian government on the farmers protests.

Anil Deshmukh, the home minister of Maharashtra, has said the state intelligence department would investigate the matter, highlighting how tweets issued by some celebrities were similar.

This may be the first such case of tweets favouring a policy being probed. The controversy is set to get bigger.

What can we say? Indian Twitter beats Alice's Wonderland.