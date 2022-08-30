Indian teenager murder: Anger over death of girl set ablaze in Jharkhand

In a nation where violence against women is pervasive, Indian police on Tuesday established a special investigating unit to look into the death of a girl who said she had been set on fire by a stalker whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

In the Dumka area of the eastern state of Jharkhand, where police reported that the accused, Shahrukh Hussain, resided in the same neighbourhood as the victim, citizen organisations have demanded harsh punishment for him.

Ankita, the victim, was set on fire last Tuesday, according to the police, who claimed the man poured kerosene on her via her window while she slept. On Sunday, she passed away in the hospital from severe burn wounds.

Two senior officials have been deployed in the town and they will coordinate with the district police chief in the probe, said Amol V. Homkar, a spokesperson for Jharkhand police, adding that the accused and a co-accused have been arrested.

According to reports, if adequate action was not done, the majority of the community would take to the streets in protest.

To avoid any negative effects from the incident, district officials have restricted people's freedom of movement.

Numerous prominent figures and well-known individuals have denounced the horrible conduct and demanded severe punishment.



