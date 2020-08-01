Indian serial killer confesses involvement in more than 50 murders

An Indian serial killer, who admitted his involvement in the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers, has been caught by police after he fled to another state while out of prison on parole.

The bodies of the victims were dumped in a crocodile-infested canal, the killer admitted.

Between 2002 to 2004, Devender Sharma was convicted of murdering up to seven taxi drivers and sentenced to life in prison in Jaipur.

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old was given a short parole in January. But when his 20 days on the outside were up, Sharma didn't return to prison.

He was arrested in New Delhi after six months.

When questioned, Sharma confessed that he had broken his parole conditions and didn't plan to return to jail.

Sharma graduated with a degree in traditional Indian medicine, and ran a clinic at a hospital in Rajasthan for 11 years, starting in 1984.

He later got involved in a scheme selling fake gas canisters, and another involving illegal kidney transplants. He was arrested in 2004 over the case.

Sharma told police that he and others worked on another scheme in Uttar Pradesh. They hired taxis and then killed the drivers at secluded places, before dumping the bodies in a canal home to crocodiles.

He then sold the taxis and made around $270 for each car.

Sharma eventually confessed to being the mastermind behind the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers.