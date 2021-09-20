Indian SC asks for govt take on plea seeking priority jab for pregnant women

In a petition seeking directions to classify pregnant women and lactating mothers as “high-risk” category for Covid, Indian Supreme Court issued a notice to the Union government on Monday.

The petition also looks to give them priority in vaccination against the illness, reported news agency PTI.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna has directed the Centre to file its response within two weeks over the plea filed by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

In the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, who appeared on behalf of the child rights body, argued that though the Central government issued guidelines for inoculating pregnant women against Covid, it is now being claimed that vaccinating them could lead to “adverse effects.”

In the top court, Grover submitted, “We need to declare women facing such conditions as high-risk categories, and since people are dealing with a virus that they don’t know much about, there is a need to conduct continuous research to observe the effects of vaccination on them.”

Grover added that a platform should also be set up to register women, who are expecting, for the purpose of properly monitoring the effects of a Covid shot on them.

The DCPCR’s appeal was filed in May this year. The bench sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre’s top law officer, to apprise it on the policy to administer vaccine shots to pregnant women, and what additional steps can be taken.

