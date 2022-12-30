Indian Prime Minister Modi’s mother passes away at 100

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away on Friday morning, two days after she was admitted at a hospital in western Gujarat state. She was 100 years old.

She was admitted at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital. The prime minister shared the news on Twitter, saying, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God.”

Sharing her picture, Modi tweeted, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

Heeraben Modi turned 100 on June 18 this year. The prime minister often meets his mother. Recently, he met her on December 4, seeking blessings ahead of the second and the final phase of voting in the Gujarat assembly elections.