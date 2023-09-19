Indian politician killed in Punjab, Canada-based terrorist who has ties with Khalistan claims responsibility

A local politician from India’s Punjab belonging to the Congress party was shot and killed in Dala village of Moga district allegedly by a terrorist who has ties with Khalistan radical outfit.

The deceased identified as Baljinder Singh Balli (45) was shot twice after someone assailants barged into his house later Monday. While one bullet pierced his chest, the other hit his thigh.

Police said that the assailants came on a bike. While one entered the house, the other kept waiting outside.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed outside Balli's residence in Dala village. He was the Congress block president in Ajitwal.

Revenge killing

Hours later, a gangster and a designated terrorist, Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, took responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post purportedly from his account. He is currently a permanent resident of Canada.

Dalla said he killed Balli to exact revenge for keeping his mother in police custody, and getting his friends arrested.

“I am responsible for the murder of Balli in Dala village because it was my own village’s politics which had made me tread this path. This man (Balli) was responsible for keeping my mother in CIA (police) custody for a week and he also got my friends arrested. He was hand in glove with police… and got my home vandalised. He destroyed my home just to gain his own afsar shaahi… My life’s aim was not to live my own life but to kill him. If we wished, we would have killed his child too but that child was nowhere at fault…. those who are sympathising with him, their homes are also not far for us…,” e. The post says in Punjabi.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe and an FIR was being registered. Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said that the alleged Facebook post of Dall was being verified.

Who is Darsh Alla?

In January this year, the Indian government declared Arsh Dalla as an ‘individual terrorist’.

He is involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings and is facing 20 FIRs. He is notorious for generating funds and providing logistical support to gangsters and criminals.

He went to Canada on October 22, 2018, on a visitor visa. According to reports, he obtained a permanent residency in Canada based on this passport.