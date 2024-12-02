Hardoi, India

A very interesting case came up in the Hardoi district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when local police officials showed their interest in resolving the disputes of children at local schools.

Pink boxes were installed by the police officials of Hardoi across schools in the area and the students were instructed to drop anonymous complaints in the boxes regarding problems they were facing at the school.

Police officials then decided to visit the schools every Tuesday to open the boxes and find a resolution to the complaints.

"In compliance with the orders of Mr. Superintendent of Police, a total of 12 complaint letters were received in the pink complaint boxes in the month of November, which were resolved promptly," said the Hardoi Police in a post on X.

Case of missing sharpener

The police received various complaints in which some students submitted complaints regarding bullying while others spoke about their fights with their friends.

Two children said that they received a beating from teachers for failing to solve math problems, while one student wrote about his classmate who talks a lot.

Meanwhile, one child alleged that his sharpener had been stolen by his classmate.

The police intervened in the case and spoke with the students who had submitted their complaints in the pink box.

They offered resolution to many children and also mediated fights between them. The police ensured that the two sides were heard and the issue was resolved amicably.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident

The netizens appreciated the gesture of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"It's great to see them stretching their potential and doing tasks exceeding their abilities," said one user.

"Do they take complaints 20 years old? My safety pin was lost. I can provide clues too. It was rusted and slightly twisted too," commented another user.

(With inputs from agencies)