Indian PM pays respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan, hails teaching fraternity's efforts in COVID-19 times

Paying tribute to former Indian president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Teacher's Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation."

In an attempt to acknowledge the hard labour undertaken by teachers in providing quality education, the Indian Prime Minister on Sunday hailed the entire teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day.

On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021 ×

In another tweet on the social microblogging site, the PM said, "On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds."

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the whole scenario in the education system of the country. The classes are now conducted online through various applications. Several other processes have also changed.

Teachers have made concerted efforts in adapting to the unprecedented change in the recent times. They have also been able to accomplish several never-seen-before tasks.

Hailing the efforts made by the teachers in these difficult times, Modi tweeted, "It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times."