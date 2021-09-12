Indian PM Modi to launch National Intelligence Grid soon to fight terror

To provide a "cutting-edge technology to enhance India's counter-terror capabilities", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) soon, official sources said.

The final "synchronisation and testing" of the ambitious electronic database seems to be going on so that it can go live without any hiccups. It was mooted after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that NATGRID may finally see the light of day. It has been conceptualised as a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes and similar incidents.

During the 51st Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) on September 4, Shah said, "Had corona (COVID-19) not been there, the Prime Minister would have dedicated NATGRID to the country. I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time."

Envisaged as a robust mechanism to track suspects, the NATGRID can help in preventing terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels.

In 2008, the 26/11 terrorist siege in Mumbai exposed the deficiency that security agencies had no mechanism to look for vital information on a real-time basis.

In 2010, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had given approval to the Rs 3,400-crore NATGRID project.

