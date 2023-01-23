Indian PM Modi renames 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, he also unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to him in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today, it is a proud moment for me as I address the people of Andamans because this is the land, where Subhas Chandra Bose unfurled the national flag for the first time in 1943," the prime minister said.

The islands have been named after several famous soldiers, including Major Somnath Sharma, Lt. Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal and Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon. Modi said the islands will be the "land of inspiration for generations to come".

Addressing the virtual event, Modi also stressed upon the importance of the region, saying that Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time.

"This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also recalled that Veer Savarkar and many other freedom fighters were incarcerated in this land of the Andamans. "Veer Savarkar and many other heroes who fought for the country were incarcerated in this land of the Andamans. When I visited Port Blair four-five years ago, I dedicated Indian names to the three main islands there," he said.

The proposed memorial will be set up on Ross Island, which had been renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018. It will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children's amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Centre's move of naming 21 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. He said that no other country had ever done anything of this scale to honour its soldiers.

"Today, this initiative of PM Modi, under which 21 big islands of Andaman-Nicobar Islands have been associated with names of our Paramveer Chakra winners and effort to perpetuate their memory as long as this earth lasts, will increase the enthusiasm of the army," said Shah.

The cellular jail, a popular tourist spot in the Andamans, was also the subject of Shah's praise, who said that it is not just a jail, but a great place of pilgrimage.

"Cellular Jail is not just a jail, it is a great place of pilgrimage for the freedom struggle. This part of the country first got the honour of getting independence and got this honour by unfurling the tricolour by the leader himself," Shah said.

