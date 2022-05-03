Indian PM Modi quotes Rajiv Gandhi’s ‘15 paise in one rupee’ remark to attack Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 'three-day, three-nation' tour to Europe, appeared to take a shot at the Congress on Monday, stating that no Prime Minister will have to bemoan the fact that he sends one rupee but only 15 paise reaches the intended recipient.

"Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which palm used to take away 85 paise)," he joked, without mentioning former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During a visit to the drought-stricken Kalahandi district in Odisha in 1985, Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest prime minister, remarked that barely 15 paise of every rupee spent by the government reached the intended beneficiary.

He claimed that his government had transferred more than Rs 22 trillion to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfers in the last eight years.

PM Modi told the Indian diaspora in Berlin that a resurgent India had resolved to move forward with determination, and he invited the Indian community to assist the country in making significant progress abroad.

He claimed that India's youthful and aspirational citizens recognised the need of political stability in achieving speedier development and that they had ended three decades of upheaval with the push of a button.

Recounting the success of the digital payment mechanism, the Prime Minister said India's share in real time digital payments world over is more than 40 per cent. He said the government was also using the digital payment mechanism to make payments to farmers directly in their bank accounts.

