Indian PM Modi and Nepalese counterpart Prachanda hold talks, sign transit agreements

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday, which focused on enhancing India-Nepal co-operation in various areas which included energy, connectivity and trade and signed transit agreements.



On Wednesday, the Nepalese prime minister embarked on his four-day visit to India. 🇮🇳 🇳🇵| Deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation.



PM @narendramodi greets PM @cmprachanda of Nepal as the latter arrives in Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. pic.twitter.com/oxRo7bxROo — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2023 × The visit to India marks the first bilateral trip of Prachanda abroad after the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader came to power in December 2022.

After PM Modi welcomed 'Prachanda' at the Hyderabad House, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Deepening the bonds of friendship and co-operation. PM @narendramodi greets PM @cmprachanda of Nepal as the latter arrives in Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.” Transforming India-Nepal civilizational ties.



PM @narendramodi and PM @cmprachanda hold discussions on ways to take the special & unique 🇮🇳-🇳🇵 relationship to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/xFIyjXRFyu — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2023 × Delegation-level talks were also held between PM Modi and Prachanda. Tweeting about the talks, Bagchi stated, “Agenda includes bolstering our age-old ties through enhanced connectivity in areas of the economy, energy, infrastructure, education & people to people contacts.” Delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi and PM @cmprachanda of Nepal get underway.



Agenda includes bolstering our age old ties through enhanced connectivity in areas of economy, energy, infrastructure, education & people to people contacts. pic.twitter.com/LUAHRWda2U — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2023 × Cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard flagged off Post the delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers jointly unveiled the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway and flagged off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard.

The two leaders exchanged agreements. After this PM Modi, addressing the joint press conference said, "Transit agreements have been signed today. We have established new rail links to increase physical connectivity. Long term power trade agreement has been established between India and Nepal today. This will give strength to the power sector of our countries. The religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and strong. To further strengthen this, we have decided that projects related to Ramayana Circuit should be expedited."

"I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us. Today Nepal PM and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Prachanda said," This is my fourth visit to India. The relationship between India and Nepal is age-old. Today we discussed steps to strengthen the ties between both nations. We also jointly launched many groundbreaking projects. I have extended a cordial invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him to Nepal. I also urge PM Modi, to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Dahal laid a wreath at Raj Ghat in the capital city of New Delhi. He also wrote a message in the visitor's book present at Raj Ghat.



"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal paid solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat," wrote India's Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Nepalese PM embarks on crucial India visit aimed at boosting energy and trade PM Prachanda's fourth visit to India The Nepalese prime minister is on an official visit to India from May 31-June 3. This marks his fourth visit to India.



Prachanda reached New Delhi on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.



India's Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, informing about PM Dahal's arrival tweeted, "Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Lekhi, PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship."



On Wednesday, PM Dahal held talks with India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.



Along with the official engagements, Dahal will also visit Indore and Ujjain, as part of his bilateral visit. During his visit, the two countries will work on the successes achieved in the bilateral partnerships by India and Nepal during previous high-level visits.

WATCH | Nepal PM Dahal to meet India's PM Modi, to sign hydropower & airline deals During his official visit, Nepal Prime Minister Dahal aka 'Prachanda' will also hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.



On Wednesday, Nepal's ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma called Pushpa Kamal Dahal's trip to India a "goodwill visit" and stated that it "will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height."



In a statement issued last week about the visit of Prachanda to India, Nepal's foreign ministry stated that the tour would "further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations" between both nations. (With inputs from agencies)

