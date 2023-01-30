Indian Parliament’s budget session to begin on Tuesday; oppn look to corner govt on price rise, Adani

All eyes are on the budget session of the Indian Parliament which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, as the opposition parties look to corner the government over inflation, the economy, the Adani-Hindenburg row, and other pressing economic issues.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has, however, asserted that it is willing to discuss any issue as long as proper rules are followed.

The session will kick-start with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha (Lower House) and Rajya Sabha (Upper House).

In her speech, she will mostly highlight the government's achievements and policy priorities for the current year.

After the president’s address, the Economic Survey will also be tabled on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections The Budget session will have 27 sittings.

The first part of the budget session will end on February 14. Then on March 12, the Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the session which will continue till April 6.

The government plans to bring around 36 bills —including four related to the budgetary exercise — during the session.

On the eve of the much-anticipated session, the opposition parties and the ruling BJP held an all-party meeting on Monday where they raised the Adani issue and the conduct of governors in some states ruled by the saffron party.

While several regional parties expressed their intention to raise issues relating to unemployment, price rise and the Centre's alleged bias in sharing revenue with states, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has always been positive to discussing every topic but maintained that it should be held under the rules and with the Speaker’s permission.

"We seek the opposition's cooperation in running Parliament smoothly," Joshi told reporters after the meeting which was attended by 37 leaders, representing 27 parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were among others who attended the meeting.

As most Congress leaders were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra's conclusion, the main opposition party was not represented at the all-party meeting. A Congress leader who had to be present could not reach. Minister Joshi said its floor leaders are likely to meet him on Tuesday to convey their views.

(With inputs from agencies)