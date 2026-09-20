/Indian-origin Nila Vikhe Patil elected to Swedish Parliament: Who is she?

Nila Vikhe Patil, daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, has been elected as a Member of Parliament in Sweden on Saturday (September 19) from the Stockholm City constituency. The 41-year-old Swedish MP said after winning that she looks forward to contributing to the city and the country.



"It feels nice to be a part of the 349-member Parliament. I am looking forward to contributing to the city and the country," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. "I would like to be a voice for those who cannot vote," she said. "I want to contribute to a society where every child gets a chance for a good future. We need a habitable planet with clean water, living nature, and as few human-caused natural disasters as possible," she added.



She expressed that she loves India dearly and misses her grandfather a lot. “I hope to make my grandfather proud. He made me read the state budget when I was 15,” Nila said. “I love India dearly, and I feel very connected. I have lots of close Indian friends. I miss my grandfather a lot. He used to call me almost weekly during his last years,” she added.

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Nila has been an active member of the Green Party for 25 years and the Election Committee of the Stockholm Green Party. In the September 13 election, Sweden’s left-leaning opposition won a narrow majority, securing 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag (Parliament). Basically, the opposition Green Party focuses on environmentalism, renewable energy and green politics.

Who is Nila Vikhe Patil?

Nila is the great-granddaughter of Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, founder of Asia’s first cooperative sugar factory, and the granddaughter of late Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. Her uncle, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is serving as a Maharashtra minister.



Nila was born in Sweden but grew up during her early childhood years in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. She pursued her higher education at the Gothenburg School of Business, earning both a bachelor's degree and an MBA with a focus on Economics and Law. Later, she completed an additional MBA at the Complutense University of Madrid.