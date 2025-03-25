An Indian-origin man was found dead in Princeton, Texas, on Sunday (Mar 23). While local authorities initially suspect suicide, the incident remains under investigation pending further examination.

A day earlier, 30-year-old Abhishek Kolli, from Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, was reported missing, which led to a search operation involving law enforcement and community members, according to news agency PTI reports.

His body was found the next day, which left his family and loved ones devastated.

Kolli, who had been married for only a year, previously resided in Phoenix, Texas, with his wife before he relocated to Princeton.

According to his twin brother, Aravind Kolli, Abhishek had been facing significant financial challenges, having been unemployed for the past six months.

"His sudden passing is an unbearable loss for us," Aravind shared. "We want to honour his memory with dignity, without the shadow of financial worry hanging over us." To cover funeral expenses and transport his body back to India, Aravind launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised over USD 59,000 in less than 24 hours.

The Telugu community in the US has come together to support Abhishek's family, providing both financial and emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, local organizations have offered assistance with the necessary arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies)