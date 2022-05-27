Indian officer walks barefoot through mud in flood-hit areas, picture goes viral

Indian administrative service (IAS) officer Keerthi Jalli has become a sensation on the social media after pictures showed her visiting people in Assam’s Cachar district which has been affected by floods recently. In the number of videos and pictures shared on social media, Jalli can be seen walking barefoot through the muddled waters in the area and interacting with the local people who have been devastated by the natural calamity. The initial photo was shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer, who applauded Jalli with a folded hands emoji along with the picture.

Cachar has been at the receiving end of extreme floods recently and that has resulted in thousands of people losing their houses and property. Temporary relief camps have been set up for the people in the area and Jalli was there to inspect the situation and the relief activities in the affected areas.

Jalli was the first female Deputy Commissioner of southern Assam’s Hailakandi district since it was formed in 1989 and prior to this, she was also heavily involved in a number of campaigns in the area such as raising awareness for menstrual hygiene. Jalli has also received a lor of awards for her work.

According to the locals, this was the first time that a deputy commissioner visited the area and they were able to inform Jalli about all of their problems. “Locals said that they are facing the same issues for the last 50 years and we thought we need to go there and see what are the actual issues. And for that the best time is during the flood,” Jalli said according to a report on Hindustan Times.