Indian Ocean Conference's 7th edition set for Perth on February 9-10

The 7th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) is set to take place in Perth, Australia, from February 9-10, bringing together key stakeholders to deliberate on the theme "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean."

Organised by the India Foundation in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and the Perth USAsia Centre, the conference aims to chart a roadmap for strengthening regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

The upcoming conference is expected to host over 300 delegates, including more than 50 foreign ministers and heads of multilateral groupings.

Notable attendees include India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, who will participate in the discussions, and one of the key guests is Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The event will also see the presence of foreign ministers from Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, and Nepal, among others. Foreign ministers from Africa, the Pacific, and Europe have also been invited.

The conference will serve as a platform to discuss and formulate strategies for enhancing regional security, economic development, and environmental sustainability. Perth's choice as the 7th Indian Ocean Conference venue adds a unique dimension. Being a major city along the Indian Ocean and Western Australia's largest, Perth also boasts a sizable Indian-origin population and is the closest Australian city to India.

The involvement of the Perth USAsia Centre underscores the significance of Australia's role in the Indian Ocean region. With its focus on geopolitical and strategic studies, the Centre is well-placed to contribute valuable insights to the discussions.

This annual event, inaugurated in Singapore in 2016, has become a flagship consultative forum for countries in the region. Over the years, the IOC has evolved into a vital platform, fostering dialogue and collaboration among ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics, and media representatives.

Previous editions of the conference have been held in diverse locations such as Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Maldives, UAE, and Bangladesh.