/Indian nurse Nimisha Priya to be executed in Yemen on July 16, claims report. Here’s what her family says

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen, will be executed on July 16, according to media reports. Last year, her death sentence was approved by the President of Yemen, following which the Indian government said that it would extend all possible help to her and her family. Originally from Kerala, the 37-year-old is accused of killing Talal Abdo Mehdi. Meanwhile, Nimisha Priya’s family said that they have not received any official information regarding her execution.

Social worker Samuel Jerome Baskaran, who is negotiating with government officials in Yemen and Talal’s family, confirmed that a letter regarding her execution was issued by the prosecution to the jail authorities, The Indian Express reported.

“The public prosecutor had issued the letter of prosecution to the jail authorities. The execution is scheduled for July 16. Options are still open. The Government of India can intervene in the matter to save her life,” Baskaran said.

Regarding a pardon from Talal’s family, he said that they had made an offer to the family during the last meeting. “So far, they have not responded. I am leaving for Yemen today to resume the negotiations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nimisha Priya’s family said that they did not receive any official information that she would be executed on July 16. “We have not received any official communication so far. We only came to know about it through news reports,” her husband, Tomy Thomas, told PTI.

A native of Kerala, Nimisha had worked in Yemen for several years as a nurse until she was accused of the crime in 2017. Her mother, Prema Kumari, has been in Yemen for the last year as she hopes for her pardon.

Nimisha ran a clinic in Yemen with Talal’s support. However, she allegedly faced mental, physical and financial abuse by Talal, who seized her passport. It is claimed that he was killed in self-defence or as an unintended consequence of an attempt to retrieve her passport.