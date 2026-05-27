/Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata foils pirate threat near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1: What really happened

The Indian Navy on Wednesday (May 27) said that it has neutralised a potential piracy threat in the Western Indian Ocean, and has ensured the safety of merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 near the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy acted on intelligence inputs about suspicious activity in the region. Its frontline warship INS Kolkata was deployed to investigate and deter any hostile elements. In a statement shared on X, the Navy said that the frontline warship undertook “prompt action” to investigate the suspicious activity and deter any potential hostile elements operating in the area. Officials said the rapid response by INS Kolkata helped secure the merchant vessel and successfully prevented what could have turned into a piracy attack.

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Highlighting its broader maritime role in the region, the Indian Navy said it continues to operate as a “Preferred Security Partner” and “First Responder” in the Indian Ocean region, with a focus on protecting commercial shipping routes, countering piracy threats and ensuring the safety of international maritime traffic. The Navy added that such deployments underline India’s commitment to maintaining secure sea lanes and responding swiftly to emerging threats affecting merchant vessels and global trade routes.

Indian Navy’s previous anti-piracy ops

In 2024, the Indian Navy carried out a major anti-piracy mission in the Arabian Sea after merchant vessel MV Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates and held captive for months. INS Kolkata tracked the vessel based on surveillance intelligence and intercepted it nearly 260 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia.

During the operation, the Navy used aerial monitoring and drones to confirm the presence of armed pirates on board. One of the drones deployed for surveillance was reportedly brought down by hostile fire. In response, Indian naval forces executed a carefully coordinated operation that disabled the vessel’s navigation capabilities, forcing the hijacked ship to stop.