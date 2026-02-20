/India’s third nuclear submarine: How INS Aridhaman could give Pakistan & China sleepless nights-All you need to know

INS Aridhaman has been built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam under the secretive Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, representing a substantial development over another nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. It displaces nearly 7,000 tonnes, making it approximately 1,000 tonnes more heavy as compared to the lead ship of its class. This increase in displacement is linked to a lengthened hull design of about 130 meters, designed to house a heavier missile complement. It is powered by an enhanced 83 MW pressurised light-water reactor, giving it near-unlimited operational range and making sustained underwater speeds of up to 24 knots.