Indian Navy's warship INS Tabar aids ablaze tanker in Gulf Of Oman

Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tabar on Monday (Jun 30) was made part of a firefighting operation in the Gulf of Oman, following a distress call from the Palau-flagged tanker vessel MT Yi Cheng 6. Sailing from Kandla in India's Gujarat to Shinas, Oman, the vessel carrying 14 Indian crew reportedly experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure.

Responding to the distress call, INS Tabar reached the scene and deployed its firefighting team and equipment, which were transferred onboard the distressed vessel using a boat and a helicopter.

"13 Indian naval personnel and 5 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," said the Indian Navy.

How the Indian Navy and Coast Guard aid distressed Mariners

In India's Exclusive Economic Zone of over 2.1 million square kilometres and the larger Indian search and rescue region of over 4.5 million square kilometres, the Indian Coast Guard deploys its ships and aircraft for routine surveillance. During times of distress, the assets are diverted to the scene to render assistance. From ship fires to capsized fishing boats to medical evacuations from ships to combating pollution at sea, the ICG carries out a wide range of tasks.

Though a war-fighting maritime force, the Indian naval assets also render assistance to distressed Mariners in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and Search and Rescue region, depending on the proximity of assets and their requirement.