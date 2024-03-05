Indian national killed, two others injured in 'terror attack' in northern Israel

Israel said it was 'deeply shocked' after an Indian national was killed and two others were injured on Monday (March 4) in northern Israel. All three Indian nationals hail from the southern state of Kerala and were hurt after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, Press Trust of India reported while citing the officials.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by the Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon," an official social media handle dedicated to bolstering India-Israel ties wrote on X on Tuesday (March 5).

Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom, (MDA) told Indian news agency PTI that the missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am (local time) on Monday.

Who are the Indians hurt, killed in Israel?

The Indian national killed in Israel has been identified as Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, PTI quoted official sources saying.

Two other injured nationals Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," an official source told PTI.

Melvin was also hospitalised at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed with slight injuries. He is from the Idukki district of Kerala.

"Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance," Israel said.

"Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved."