Minority affairs minister Smriti Irani brings home increased Haj quota for Indian Muslims

Indian minority affairs minister Smriti Irani this week led the first-ever non-Muslim Indian delegation to Medina, one of Islam’s holiest cities in Saudi Arabia. Irani on Monday (Jan 8) interacted with Indian volunteers serving Haj Umrah pilgrims from India.

The minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, a mighty politician who got elected to parliament after defeating Rahul Gandhi from his family borough in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, also took inputs to further improve the facilities for Indian pilgrims.

Irani was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and officials from the ministries of Minority Affairs and External Affairs. She visited the perimeter of Masjid-e-Nabwi or the Prophet’s mosque in Medina, which also houses Prophet Muhammad’s tomb.

"Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam’s holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet’s Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque—the first Mosque of Islam," Irani posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Irani added that the visit remains "significant" as it "underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement."

The Saudi authorities have now relaxed the bar on visits of non-Muslims to the holy city of Medina.

The lifting of the restriction is part of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s many reforms in Saudi Arabia that have been aimed at ensuring rights for women in deeply conservative Saudi society.

The visit was part of the diplomatic mission, during which the signing of a bilateral agreement on January 7 between the two nations for Haj 2024 was also accomplished.

According to the agreement signed between Riyadh and New Delhi, India got a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for Haj 2024, a major boost towards pilgrimage undertaken to Islam's holiest sites by the Indian Muslims.