Indian medical graduates can now practice in US, Canada and Australia. Here's how

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has achieved a milestone by securing the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition status for a decade.

The announcement was made through an official press release by the Union Health Ministry. This recognition promises to usher in a new era of global opportunities and enhancements within India's medical education landscape, reported NDTV.

Most importantly, the benefits of the WFME recognition is that it grants Indian medical graduates access to pursue postgraduate training and practice in countries that require WFME recognition, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Universal accreditation

Under this accreditation, all 706 existing medical colleges in India will attain WFME accreditation. Furthermore, any new medical colleges established within the next decade will automatically receive WFME accreditation.

This universal accreditation promises to elevate India's status as an attractive destination for international students, emphasising the nation's adherence to globally recognised standards.

Beyond facilitating global mobility for medical professionals, the NMC's newfound recognition aligns India's medical education with global best practices and benchmarks.

This alignment is expected to enhance the quality and standards of medical education within India, ensuring that graduates meet international expectations.

The WFME recognition is not limited to individual professionals or institutions; it extends to the entire Indian medical education ecosystem.

It will foster academic collaborations, promote exchanges, stimulate innovation in medical education, and cultivate a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions.

A pivotal aspect of the WFME recognition is its relevance to international medical graduates (IMGs) seeking opportunities in the United States.

The new rule states that "starting in 2024, individuals applying for ECFMG Certification must be a student or graduate of a medical school that is appropriately accredited. More specifically, the school must be accredited by an accrediting agency that is officially recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)."