Indian measures in line with global lessons says European Union; lauds PM Modi's initiative at G20

European Union has said that India has taken pandemic very seriously and New Delhi's measures to curb COVID spread is in line with global lessons learnt.

Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said, Unprecedented events call for unprecedented actions, and welcoming Indian PM Modi starting the "conversation" on COVID at G20.

WION: How do India and EU cooperating on COVID crisis?



Ambassador Ugo Astuto: Thank u very much. The crisis has called for national cooperation and solidarity and I think India and EU start from the same proposition that we are all together in this and that we all need to work together to overcome the challenge. Unprecedented events call for unprecedented actions, fast and coordinated action. Coordination on macroeconomic policy to mitigate the downturn also needed. Initiative taken by PM Modi to start the conversation in G20 was particularly was timely and EU fully support, I think, we need to work together and we need to mobilize all the international mechanism to be it the UN, G20 or IMF and Indian leadership has been in touch with the European leadership EU and member state on the present state regularly. EAM and his counterpart spoke and we try to work hand in hand to offer our contribution to the global endeavour.

WION: How is the situation in Europe?

Ambassador Ugo Astuto: It is a global pandemic and it is impacting the entire world. Europe has been hit, it has been hit hard, Italy, Spain, France and all over Europe. No country has been spared actually, now in Europe we have started to see some signal infection is slowing, hopefully, it will regress starting with countries it has hit first. But we need to remain vigilant and determined and it is not time to lower our guard, we need to continue to keep and take necessary measures to fight the virus, and EU has been mobilizing all the tools it has to foster a coordinated reaction to the challenge, just to give you an example, we have mobilized funds 140 million..ensuring provisions of medical equipment, coordinating the delivery of masks and respirators which are surely needed this time, set up a task force of scientists to develop guidelines and strategy, it is important whatever we do is evidence-based and based on best available scientific advice and we have been trying to help global endeavours, for instance, supporting WHO by setting aside euro 140 million to boost global containment.

WION: How do see Indian actions to curb COVID?

Ambassador Ugo Astuto: Indian authorities have taken the issue of pandemic very seriously since the beginning and rightly so. I see measures adopted is in line with the lessons learnt in other countries. As I said, we need to act globally in a coordinated fashion to win this battle, so EU and India are on the same page, and initiatives taken by PM Modi to discuss it at G20, is something important. We need a global conversation and global cooperation on COVID and we need global coordinated actions and international action.

WION: European citizens in India, their evacuation..any update?

Ambassador Ugo Astuto: Several EU member states have started to organise special flights to bring tourist home and EU delegation has tried to assist in their endeavours and u can imagine it is a complex operation logistically. EU members states are counting on the full support of Indian authorities and we are very grateful, it is a massive operation and not yet over and difficult to quote figures but I think we are looking at thousands of tourists.

WION: How do u see UN meet on COVID

Ambassador Ugo Astuto: We have all been taken aback at the beginning of this crisis and magnitude of the challenge we facing and now we all stepping up the reaction. Globally, EU is a strong supporter of the UN and belives in the rules-based international system of governance and we can only welcome, discussion at UN for a coordinated global response.