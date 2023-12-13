Indian man stabs live-in partner to death for refusing to have sex: Report

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 13) in Indore, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly killing a live-in partner because she refused to have physical relations with him.

As quoted by the news agency PTI, a police official said that the victim and the accused had been living together in a rented house in the city for the last few days. They became friends on the social media platform Instagram.

The woman was reportedly stabbed to death on December 7 and her body was recovered by the police after two days of the incident on December 9.

While speaking to reporters, Abhinay Vishwakarma, who is the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the woman was killed in the rented house which is in the Raoji Bazaar area.

The police have identified the accused as Praveen Singh Dhakad (24). He is a resident of Guna district.

As per the officials, the accused stabbed the victim in the neck with a pair of scissors when he apparently refused to have physical relations with him.

Vishwakarma said that the woman started bleeding and died on the spot. The police officer said that the accused fled the crime scene after locking the house from outside. He also took away her mobile phone.

The police were able to track him and arrest him.