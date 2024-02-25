Indian man dead in apartment building fire in New York, confirms consulate

An Indian national died in a fire that broke out at a New York City apartment building in Harlem on Friday (Feb 23). The Indian Embassy in New York has identified him as 27-year-old Fazil Khan, adding that officials were in touch with his friends and family.

"Saddened to learn about death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).