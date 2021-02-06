Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000.

The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from India and was caught with the tablets during a baggage scan, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement on Friday.

The officials said the passenger was held by the authorities after he could not give a satisfactory justification for carrying such high quantity of viagra tablets -- 3,200 Sildenafil Citrate tablets (100 mg).

"When the traveller was asked why he was in possession of the pills he stated they were for his friends and they are considered over the counter medication in India," the CBP said in a statement.

The nine pounds of pills were then seized for unlawful importation of mediation. The pills have an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of approximately USD 96,608.

CBP said that as a general rule the Food and Drug Administration does not allow the importation of prescription drugs that were purchased outside the US.