Indian govt plans to end Free Movement Regime along international border with Myanmar

Officials from the Central government are deliberating the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar as a measure to counter the surge of illegal migrants and insurgents. The FMR policy, in operation along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, has become a point of contention due to its alleged misuse, leading to concerns about "illegal immigration, drug, and arms trafficking."

Local residents and the Manipur government have voiced grievances, prompting the Central government to consider revisiting the policy.

Background of the Free Movement Regime

Initiated in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy, the FMR permits individuals residing within a 16 km radius on either side of the India-Myanmar border, belonging to hill tribes and citizens of either India or Myanmar, to travel across the border without a visa. The policy aims to foster cross-border interactions while allowing a stay of up to two weeks per visit.

The proposed plan involves terminating the FMR along the Indo-Myanmar border. The government aims to replace it with a comprehensive fencing project, expected to be completed in the next four-and-a-half years, as reported by ANI.

Individuals entering the border region will be required to obtain a visa, signaling a shift from the current visa-free movement.

Officials as quoted by ANI, say that the primary objectives are to curb the misuse of the FMR, exploited by insurgent groups for attacks on the Indian side before escaping to Myanmar, and to stem the inflow of illegal immigrants involved in various illicit activities, including drug and gold smuggling.

The process of tendering for an advanced smart fencing system covering 300 km of the India-Myanmar border is underway, with implementation set to commence shortly. The smart fencing system is expected to enhance border security and contribute to the government's overall objectives.

Allegations point to an influx of Myanmar's tribal population into India, particularly Manipur and Mizoram, following the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021. It is alleged that a considerable number of individuals sought refuge in India and engaged in unlawful activities, notably drug smuggling.

In September 2023, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to terminate the FMR, citing concerns that insurgents exploit the regime for their activities. Manipur shares a porous border of approximately 390 km with Myanmar, with only about 10 km currently fenced.

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland also share extensive borders with Myanmar, emphasizing the broader implications of the proposed termination of the FMR. Arunachal Pradesh has a 520-kilometres border, while Nagaland's border with Myanmar spans 215 kilometres.