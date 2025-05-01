The Indian government has cleared the resumption of the operation of the Army and Air Force versions of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, which have been grounded for over three months. The clearance was based on the recommendations of the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee, defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Thursday (May 1).

Advertisment

Also read | 'Don't target Kashmiris, Muslims', appeals widow of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack

“In furtherance of the clarification dated 11th April 2025, it is now intimated that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations based on the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee recommendations. A time-bound plan for the resumption of operations has been worked out with the users,” HAL said in a statement on X.

In furtherance to the clarification dated 11th April 2025, it is now intimated that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations based on the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee recommendations. — HAL (@HALHQBLR) May 1, 2025

Advertisment

The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard versions of the choppers will continue to be grounded as the investigations are still ongoing.

Also read | ‘Will hunt down every perpetrator’: Amit Shah’s warning to terrorists on Pahalgam attack

The choppers were grounded following a crash earlier this year in which an Indian Coast Guard chopper crashed in Gujarat’s Porbandar, killing three personnel, including two pilots and one aircrew member. After the incident, a Board of Inquiry was launched.

Advertisment

According to officials, the incident occurred during a routine training sortie when the ICG ALH MK-III helicopter crashed while landing at Porbandar airport. Since the tragic incident, the choppers had been grounded.

Also read | Pahalgam attack: Pakistan disowns its people? Refusal to open border for hours leaves many stranded at Wagah-Attari

The helicopters were given limited permission to fly following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, to operate in Srinagar and the adjoining area for troop induction, ANI reported.

On April 22, 26 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. Since the attack, the tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating.