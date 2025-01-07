The Centre has sanctioned a dedicated site within the Rashtriya Smriti complex, located in the Rajghat precinct, to establish a memorial honouring former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee posted on X about her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from the core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for Baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," she said.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour Baba's memory. It doesn't affect Baba where he is now—beyond applause or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," Mukherjee added.

Earlier in December 2024, reacting to the issue of allocating space for a memorial for former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, author and daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee, said that the issue must not be politicised.

"There should be no politics on this issue because it has been our tradition that memorials are built for former prime ministers, PV Narasimha Rao was an exception, and seeing the stellar contribution of Dr Manmohan Singh, I completely believe that there should be no controversy on his memorial and he should also be given Bharat Ratna," said Sharmistha.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries.

