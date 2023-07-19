Indian government eases COVID-19 testing rules for international travellers

The Indian government, on Wednesday (July 19) said that starting tomorrow the RT-PCR based testing requirement for international travellers to India will be dropped amid the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country. The decision was taken given the “significant achievements” made in the vaccination coverage across the world, said the Union Health Ministry.

What did the health ministry say?

The earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travellers to India have been dropped, said the health ministry. The new guidelines will take effect starting at 12:00 am (local time) on 20 July, 2023.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures should continue to be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travellers, said the Indian government.

Revised guidelines



The Union Ministry of Health also released the revised guidelines for international travellers which said that it is advisable for international passengers to be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

The guidelines also include measures and protocols for travellers while on flight and deboarding. The airlines are required to make in-flight announcements regarding COVID-19 and the precautionary measures that passengers should follow like preferable use of masks and following physical distancing, while travelling.

The health ministry also said that if any passenger has symptoms of COVID-19 during travel they should be isolated and asked to follow standard protocol – wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers. They should then be shifted to an isolation facility, subsequently, for follow-up treatment.

After deboarding, the passengers should ensure physical distance, said the Indian health ministry. Thermal scanning should be conducted by health officials present at the point of entry and passengers found to be symptomatic during screening should be immediately isolated, the guidelines added.

Subsequently, they should be taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol. “All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19,” said the Union health ministry.

India records over 1,400 active cases

The health ministry, on Wednesday, said India had logged 49 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of active cases to 1,464 from 1,453, reported a day prior. Additionally, the recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent.









