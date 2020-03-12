Indian government announces multiple visa restrictions and updates its travel advisory

India has announced multiple visa restrictions and updated its travel advisory for Indian citizens. The idea is to ensure that COVID-19 carriers do not enter the country.

Details about these restrictions:

Starting with foreign nationals:

But if a foreign national is already in India, they should not be worried their visa will still be valid and they can even seek an extension if they want.

The move will come into effect from 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time tomorrow.

Only diplomats and officials from organisations like the united nations will continue to have an active visa.

All existing visas of foreign nationals from across the world have been suspended until April 15.

For overseas citizens of India:

Visa-free travel back to India has been suspended until April 15 (this move will also come into effect tomorrow)

All travellers who are coming to India after visiting a virus-hit country will be quarantined for 14 days (this move will apply to Indian nationals as well)

So if a citizen has been to Italy, or china or some other virus-hit country on or after February 15.

They will be quarantined upon your arrival in India.

At land borders, entry into India will only be permitted at designated immigration checkpoints and these checkpoints will have screening facilities to ensure that travellers don't show symptoms of coronavirus.

Indian nationals have been asked to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.