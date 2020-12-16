Indian girl who learnt to cook during lockdown makes cooking world record

Coronavirus lockdown was hard on everyone. Some found ways to spend the period constructively but there are few who took it to another level. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri from Tamil Nadu is one of those few. The girl learnt how to cook during the lockdown and now has made a world record.

She cooked 46 dishes in 58 minutes on Tuesday (December 15) to earn a place in UNICO Book of World Records.

Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020 ×

Lakshmi's mother said that she taught her to cook during the lockdown and she did really well. Looking at her daughter's progress and interest in cooking, her father suggested that Lakshmi should try to set a record.

As per her father's information, previous such record was held by a 10-year-old girl from Kerala who had cooked 30 dishes in under an hour.

As she cooked 46 dishes in 58 minutes, Lakshmi broke the previous record and set a new one.

