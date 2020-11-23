Indian foreign secretary on Nepal visit from November 26 to 27

India has officially announced the visit of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to Nepal — a visit that comes in the backdrop of tensions between the two countries earlier this year.

He will be in Nepal from November 26 to 27 and this will be his first such visit to the country after taking charge as the Foreign Secretary.

The ministry of external affairs, in a release announcing the visit said, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal. During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries."

Kathmandu-Delhi ties hit a low earlier this year after Nepal's KP Sharma Oli government had issued a new map of the country staking a claim on Indian territories. The new Nepal map showed India territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura drawing a sharp reaction from New Delhi who called it "unjustified cartographic assertion".

During his visit, Shringla will also hand over COVID-19 related support to the Government of Nepal. This is the third high-level visit from India to Nepal, following the visit of the RAW chief and Indian Army chief.

Shringla has been to Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives in the region amidst the coronavirus pandemic, besides his Europe visit during which he visited France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.