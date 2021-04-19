Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Abu Dhabi

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He mety his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral economic co-opeartion and other issues of mutual and regional interest.

"Delighted to meet FM @ABZayed. Look forward to our discussions," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar's visit coincides with the ongoing trip of his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to UAE. There have been media reports that UAE was holding back channel talks to restart dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Jaishankar had earlier visited UAE on November 25 and 26 amid coronavirus pandemic. He had met Al Nahyan at that time as well.

Jaishankar's current visit to Abu Dhabi comes days after the Emirati ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba said that the UAE played a role in bringing down the tension between India and Pakistan and getting their bilateral ties back to a "healthy functional relationship".

"They might not sort of become best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it's functional, where it's operational, where they are speaking to each other," al-Otaiba said during a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday.

Qureshi is in the UAE on a three-day visit during which he will hold discussions with the country's leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies)