Indian external affairs minister meets Serbian foreign minister, holds talks

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a busy day on Sunday. After holding discussions with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on regional and bilateral issues, the minister also welcomed Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković.

Jaishankar discussed on ways to take the strong, traditional friendship between both the countries forward.

Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selaković.



Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics.



Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics. And agreed to take forward the long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side, between the two nations.

In the meeting with Saudi foreign minister, Jaishankar discussed various developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders also talked about ways of increasing cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Saudi minister has arrived in India on Saturday evening for a three-day visit.

On Twitter, Jaishankar earlier said, "Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first-ever visit to India."

The minister also tweeted, “A cordial and productive meeting with Saudi FM HH @Faisalbinfarhan. Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership. Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific.”

On Monday, the Saudi foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)